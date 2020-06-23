FRANKFORT, KY — Kentuckians can now check the status of their absentee ballot online.
The Kentucky State Board of Elections added a page to their website where you can put your information and see if your absentee ballot made it back to your county clerk’s office.
You can check the status of your absentee ballot by clicking here.
You will need your first and last name and date of birth.
The website says the site will verify your voter record and if you have requested an absentee ballot.
Additionally, the results may show multiple voters, if so, select yourself to see your record.
The website does have a disclaimer that states the following:
"The information provided on this page was provided by you, the voter. If the information appears to be incorrect or there is an error, please visit GoVoteKY.com to update your registration OR contact your County Clerk."