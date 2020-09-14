FRANKFORT, KY — The COVID-19 pandemic has changed how Kentuckians will cast their ballots in the state’s General Elections. Secretary of State Michael G. Adams is joining AARP Kentucky to deliver updates, resources, and walk voters through their new voting options.
You can listen to the live Q&A statewide tele-town hall by calling 1-855-962-1458 (No PIN Required) or by clicking here and listening to the audio only livestream.
The tele-town hall will begin at 9:30 a.m. local time and last until around 10:30 a.m.