LOUISVILLE, KY — As polls began closing in the parts of Kentucky in the Eastern Time zone Tuesday, State Rep. Charles Booker's U.S. Senate campaign requested an injunction from the Jefferson Circuit Court to extend voting hours until 9 p.m. at the Kentucky Exposition Center.
In a news release, the campaign said it filed a petition for the injunction because of reports of serious traffic delays at the Kentucky Expo Center, which served as a polling location in Louisville. After the petition was filed, the doors were unlocked and remained open until 6:30 p.m., NBC affiliate WAVE-TV reports.
“For hours, we’ve been hearing reports that people are stuck in hour-long lines to park their car before they can vote,” Booker’s campaign manager Colin Lauderdale said in a statement. “We’re fully committed to ensuring that each one of those people can vote, which is why we’re filing an emergency petition to extend voting hours. We need to keep the only polling location in Louisville open, because every single voice deserves to be heard and everyone who wants to should be able to cast their ballot.”
In a tweet, Senate candidate Amy McGrath said her campaign was also filing an injunction to keep polls open in Jefferson County until everyone in line could vote.
Everyone in line should be able to vote. We're also filing an injunction to keep the polls open in Jefferson County. Stay in line.— Amy McGrath (@AmyMcGrathKY) June 23, 2020
The Louisville Courier Journal reports that dozens of people were locked out of the Kentucky Expo Center after the polls closed at 6 p.m. But, the newspaper reports that those people were later allowed inside to vote.
WATCH LIVE NOW: Dozens of people locked out of the Kentucky Expo Center after polls closed are being allowed inside to vote https://t.co/z7rXdne4jo— Courier Journal (@courierjournal) June 23, 2020
WAVE reports that as of 6:30 p.m. ET, the polls are closed again in Louisville, but those who were in line to vote were allowed inside to cast their ballots.