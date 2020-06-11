MARION, IL — The Marion Police Department says they are searching for a suspect in an attempted murder from June 6.
Officers say 27-year-old Demetrius J. "Jesse" Hernandez from Mt. Vernon, IL, has not been located after being accused of attempted murder. Officers say Hernandez is considered armed and dangerous.
Officers say they responded to the 200 block of Michelle Drive after a reported shooting incident on June 6, around 10 p.m.
Officers say a male with a gun shot wound to the head had been taken to a local hospital and eventually flown to a trauma center.
Officers say the investigation showed two suspects, 20-year-old Lord Dario Travis from Marion, IL, and Hernandez, were involved in the shooting.
Travis was taken into custody on June 8 and later charged with attempted murder, armed robbery, and aggravated battery with a firearm.
Officers say Hernandez has not been located and could possibly be in the Mt. Vernon or Chicago areas.
The Marion Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding Hernandez.
If anyone has any information about the whereabouts of Hernandez, call the Marion Police Department at 618-993-2124. and do not approach Hernandez.