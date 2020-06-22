PADUCAH — Kentucky's county clerks are busy preparing for Tuesday's primary election.
This year, they're going to count a lot more mail-in absentee ballots because of the pandemic.
In McCracken County, 15,781 absentee ballots have been sent. McCracken County Clerk Julie Griggs said close to 6,000 have been returned as of Monday.
The Marshall County clerk said 6,045 absentee ballots have been sent out, with 3,300 returned so far.
In Graves County, 4,834 ballots have been sent out, with 4,185 returned.
Griggs said on Election Day, her office will only be reporting the results of in-person totals. The absentee totals will be released later.
When you come into vote, you'll have to bring your ID, and you'll have to wear a mask. At the McCracken County Courthouse, each part of the voting line will be separated by 6 feet. The voting booths will also be 6 feet apart to adhere with social distancing guidelines.
Griggs said if you didn't get your mail-in ballot, you can still vote in-person on Election Day. If you got your ballot, you can also drop it off in person. If you've decided you don't want to use that ballot for some reason, you can also bring it in, and they'll cancel it for you and allow you to vote in person.
"If somebody wants to vote, we want to do everything we can to make sure that happens," Griggs said. "So if that takes us taking a ballot out to their car, letting them vote in the car. We have a drop-box down there. They can bring it in."
If voters mistakenly go to their usual polling locations, there'll be a sign to remind them to go to the courthouse.
Griggs said 9,200 people voted in total in last year's primary in McCracken County. This year, that number is almost double with absentee ballots alone.
"I think the mayor's race and the city commission race has sparked a lot of interest," Griggs said. "Number 2, the State Board of Elections sent out those post cards to every registered voter in Kentucky. And that's made them aware that there is a primary going on."
Griggs is hoping for a good turnout on Election Day.
The clerk said as long as your mail-in ballot is postmarked by June 23, the clerk's office can accept it up until June 27.
Tuesday, the polls will open at 6 a.m. and close at 6 p.m. Griggs said as long as you are in line by 6 p.m., you can vote. If you have any specific questions about voting, you should call your county clerk's office.
If you live in another Kentucky county in the Local 6 area, click here to see you're county's Election Day plans for the primary, including where to vote, and to see a copy of your sample ballot.