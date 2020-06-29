BREAKING UPDATE: Local businessman George Bray and City Commissioner Richard Abraham are the two candidates moving forward in the Paducah mayoral race.
McCracken County Clerk Julie Griggs announced the results of last week's primary race Monday.
Bray received 46.58% of the vote, followed by Abraham with 28.81%. Incumbent Mayor Brandi Harless came in third place with 24.61%.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The McCracken County Board of Elections is working to scan the last few mail-in ballots and certify totals.
McCracken County Clerk Julie Griggs says she will be releasing election results Monday at 4 p.m. in the County Clerk's Office.
As of 1:45 p.m., Griggs says there have been 1,100 bad ballots; 15,781 mailed-out ballots, however, this number is not concrete because some people received a mail-in ballot and came to vote in-person; 87% return on mail in ballots, and Monday they counted the last 118 mail-in ballots.
Griggs tells Local 6 she believes voter turnout will be near 30% when this batch is totaled.
Local 6 will keep you updated on the McCracken County elections results both on air and online.