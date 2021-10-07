PADUCAH — If you have been out driving lately, you have seen some deer out.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has issued an "Antler Alert" because of that. It is the peak season for collisions with deer and other wildlife.
The Jackson Purchase region had more than 260 reports of deer-involved collisions last year. Kentucky had 2,901 reports.
Keith Todd with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said there are a lot more reports that go unreported.
He said the mating season has started for deer.
"With mating season the deer get on the move, they'll start showing up in places that you don't normally see them," said Todd. "They'll start showing up in urban areas."
That means more deer crossing the roads.
Graves County had the highest in the Local 6 Area with 60 reported cases.
Todd said as people drive they need to be alert.
"So we want everybody that's out there driving this time of year, particularly driving at twilight, early morning, late afternoon, be very intent on watching for deer," said Todd.
Deer generally travel in herds this time of year, so if you do see one — slow down and look around, there may be more nearby.
Todd said the traffic count was down last year because of the pandemic, but the number of deer collisions was still high.
Graves, Marshall, and Calloway county had the most reported deer collisions in the Local 6 area.
KYTC has a few tips to protect you.
- Slow down when you see a deer crossing. They tend to travel in herds.
- Do not swerve to avoid hitting a deer. It could result in a more serious crash.
- Keep both hands on the wheel and apply brakes until you stop.
- Turn on your bright lights unless other vehicles are approaching.
- Be alert. Eliminate distractions and eyes on the road.
If would like more information on deer collision in the area, or tips on what to do if you encounter a deer on the road, visit the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 1 Facebook page.