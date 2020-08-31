WICKLIFFE, KY — Flooded roads typically mean road closures for you. Those who travel using the U.S. 51 Ohio River "Cairo" Bridge have seen that from time to time, and the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is starting a project Monday to help.
Crews will pave asphalt along a section of the road at the Kentucky end of the Cairo bridge. The cabinet hopes the improvements will help with extreme flooding in the area.
KYTC District 1 spokesman Keith Todd said this bridge has completely closed down 10 times in the 83 years that it has been open. Those closures were due to extreme flooding.
"We've had a couple of years where the water came up, and the road was maybe closed for a week to ten days," said Todd. "Then it went down, then the water came back up and it was closed for another four or five days."
Kentucky Hillbilly BBQ had a line of people waiting to get their food on Saturday. Some customers use the Cairo bridge to get there. Others, like Jeff Graves, are locals who do not use it as much. He said when the bridge closes due to extreme flooding, it is not so much an inconvenience for him, but it's still a problem for others.
"It's more of an inconvenience for travelers, because you have 286, 121, and Highway 60 that all come together here," said Graves. "It's kind of a major artery for the Midwest, so to speak."
KYTC will begin milling and paving asphalt near the 7-mile marker starting Monday to help.
Todd said that section of the road should be raised 16 inches. Traffic will be restricted to one lane during the day as personnel work in sections.
"We're hoping that this will make it much less likely that the roadway will have to close, and also shorten the duration of those closures when they do occur," Todd said.
Raymona Stacy lives on the other side of the bridge in Cairo, Illinois. She and Graves agreed that this project will help.
"I think it's needed. Even though it's an inconvenience, it will help us in the long run, because the waters, they will come back up," said Stacy. "You know, we will have flooding again, and hopefully they're preparing us for that."
That part of project should be done by the end of next week, weather permitting.
Todd said deck and joint work on the bridge will continue until about Oct. 1, with traffic limited to one lane. He said the cabinet will not know how helpful the paving will be until the river level goes back up, and they can see how the elevation plays out.