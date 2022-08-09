The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced a planned lane restriction on the U.S. 45 Ohio River bridge between Kentucky and Illinois beginning on August 22.
According to the cabinet, the 5-day lane closure is to allow for detailed inspection of the bridge.
According to the cabinet, the work zone will be active from about 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. There will be a maximum 10 ft. load width restriction in the zone. Farmers and businesses with wide loads will still be able to cross the bridge, but they'll have to do so before or after the scheduled daily work.
They say initially, an Under Bridge Inspection Vehicle will be used on the lower portion of the bridge's structure. After the UBIV is done, climbing crew will complete the rest of the inspection, causing minimal impact on drivers. They expect the lane closure to take about 5 days, with the rest of the work being completed by Sept. 1.
Workers should be able to continue work during light rain, but will have to stop for substantial rain and/or lightning.