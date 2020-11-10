CONCORD, N.C. (AP) - Donald Reed drove more than seven hours to Concord, North Carolina last week just to watch Kyle Larson race on dirt tracks.
So he wasn't going to miss out on getting a souvenir t-shirt with Larson's name on it to bring home.
The shirt read: "When life gives you lemons, just keep winning.''
Reed, like many race fans around the country, has forgiven Larson for his use of a racial slur during a virtual race earlier this year, one that resulted in him being suspended by NASCAR for six months.
Larson has since returned, signing on to drive in the Cup Series with Hendrick Motorsports.