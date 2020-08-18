PADUCAH --The Leadership Paducah Alumni Association (LPAA) has elected new officers for the organization.
Crystal Rothrock was recently elected as President of the Board of Directors and will serve through June 2021.
Rothrock is Director of Property Management for the Housing Authority of Paducah and was a member of Leadership Paducah - class 30.
Judd Myers, Class 30, Vice President of Support Operations with KeeFORCE, is the Vice President of the LPAA Board and Megan Thomason Kosewski, Class 27, with Edward Hely – Northwestern Mutual, is the Secretary.
The LPAA Board is also currently accepting applications for the LPAA Continuing Education Scholarship.
The scholarship was established to provide assistance to a graduate(s) of the Leadership Paducah program who is striving to further their education. The scholarship gives first preference to someone attending West Kentucky Community and Technical College, Murray State University or the University of Kentucky College of Engineering-Paducah campus.
Exceptions to those institutions may be considered. Alums seeking to continue their education through a certificate related to their profession are also encouraged to apply.
The minimum amount to be given is $500. The Guidelines and Scholarship Application are posted on the Paducah Chamber’s website under Leadership Paducah.
The next deadline to apply is August 31. Completed applications should be sent to the Leadership Paducah Alumni Association, c/o Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce, P.O. Box 810, Paducah, KY 42002-0810.