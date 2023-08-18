Lele (lay-lay) is a quiet puppy you’re sure to fall in love with.
According to the McCracken County Humane Society, Lele was brought to the shelter in May when she was found with her 2 cute puppies in an abandoned house.
She is very friendly and, in our opinion, very adorable!
Lele is about 3 years old, and very docile. In fact, the humane society says she has never barked the whole time she’s been with them.
She may be shy when you first meet but she’ll become very attached and sweet once she gets to know you better.
She loves going for walks and she does very well on a leash.
If you have other dogs or cats she’ll get along well with them, but she would do best in a quieter environment.
Lele is fully vetted and spayed. She has tested heartworm positive, but she is being treated for it.
Her adoption fee is $150, and if you’re interested in making Lele part of your family you can call the McCracken County Humane Shelter at 270-443-5923.