MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A piece of county land recently annexed by the city of Paducah is set to be rezoned by the Paducah Planning Commission. Some people who live near the newly annexed area are sharing their concerns.
The land in question is a more than 4-acre plot on Lion’s Den Lane, just off of Berger Road near Paxton Park. The plan is to rezone it within the city limits as a space that can be used as a gym.
Sharon New lives off of Lion’s Den Lane. There's one thing she loves about living in that area.
"The neighborhood is really quiet. We all get along," New said.
She's worried about the 4-acre space across the street from her being rezoned.
"What's next? You know, what's in line for the next thing that's going to come?" New said.
She said the concern from the community is that they'll be annexed into the city next, and that's something they don't want to happen.
"Are they just going to start buying properties? I don't want to leave," New said. "This is going to be my retirement home, you know? I don't want to go and move again."
Paducah Mayor George Bray said that won't be the case.
"We are not allowed to involuntarily annex residential property," Bray said.
There are also restrictions on what the space could be used for after it's rezoned. Once it's changed, the land can't be used for automotive business, such as a gas station or car dealership. It also couldn't be used for a bar or tavern space.
"The city has no plans to annex any property that's around that gym, where she's developing," Bray said. "That is a single piece of property that we want to accommodate the owner so she can develop it."
The city's staff report goes on to say any future commercial developments will have an entrance directly off of Berger Road, so traffic is kept off of Lion's Den Lane. That’s all contingent on the approval from the Paducah Planning Commission. The commission will meet at 5:30 p.m. on April 4 to review the rezoning request.
You can read the city's full staff report on the Lion's Den Lane property below: