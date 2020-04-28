FRANKFURT, KY -- At least 68 long-term care facilities in Kentucky have residents or staff members who have tested positive for COVID-19.
Team Kentucky says on the state's COVID-19 website that the Cabinet for Health and Family Services is working on a response to COVID-19 that will be in the best interests of residents and the individuals healthcare facilities and systems.
CHFS says long-term care facilities have been asked to prepare COVID-19 wings where patients may be moved, isolated, and cared for appropriately.
Medical personnel will evaluate patients to determine the level of care they need. Some patients are being transported to hospitals, while other patients who are stable can be cared for in the specialized wing in the facility.
CHFS says field hospitals will be used for overflow.
Within 68 Kentucky facilities, there have been 619 residents and 284 staff members who have tested positive. Additionally, 98 residents and one staff member have died from the virus.
You can read the full list of full-time facilities below.
CHFS Note: "The presence of COVID-19 at a facility is in no way an indicator of a facility that is not following proper procedure. The Cabinet for Health and Family Services has established a Long-Term Care Task Force to advise long-term care facilities on a range of issues, including testing strategies, infection control measures, Personal Protective Equipment strategies, staffing, resident/staff cohorting based on COVID-19 status, financial needs, and resident transfers to acute care hospitals, when indicated. Facilitates included on this list have responded to the state’s plan and mechanism for communicating regularly with residents, family members, local health departments and other partners, disclosing when someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 has been inside the facility within 14 days prior to the date of the COVID-19 test."