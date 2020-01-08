List of bills related to firearms and weapons in the Kentucky state legislature
|Bill Name
|Bill Sponsor(s)
|Bill Description
|HB 31 (BR-187)
|Rep. Charles Booker (D)
|Repeal KRS.237.109, which provides authorization to carry concealed deadly weapons without a license; amend KRS 527.020 and 237.115 to conform.
|HB 45 (BR-342)
|Rep. George Brown Jr. (D) and Rep. Kelly Flood (D)
|Create new sections of KRS Chapter 237 to specify definitions for "assault weapons," "large-capacity ammunition-feeding devices," and "ammunition sellers"; require background checks for private firearms sales; require reporting to law enforcement of firearm and ammunition thefts and losses; require the safe storage of firearms; amend KRS 395.250 to require an estate's inventory to list each firearm; amend KRS 403.735 to require judges, when issuing an order of protection, to consider whether a person against whom the order is entered should be prohibited from possessing an firearm; amend KRS 504.030 to require judges in criminal cases where a person is found not guilty by reason of insanity to demand the surrender of the defendant's firearms; amend KRS 237.104 to conform; amend KRS 506.080 to specify that the offense of facilitation includes assistance in providing firearms; amend KRS 508.020 to include physical injury to a minor by virtue of the intentional discharge of a firearm within the offense of assault in the second degree; create a new section of KRS Chapter 527 to create the offense of criminal purchase or disposal of a weapon; amend KRS 527.040 to require that the sentence for a felon in possession of a firearm be served subsequent to any other felony sentence; amend KRS 527.070 to include postsecondary education facilities within the existing ban on firearms in schools; amend KRS 532.030 to require the judge pronouncing a defendant guilty but mentally ill to demand the surrender of the person's firearms; create a new section of KRS Chapter 237 to require the State Police to promulgate administrative regulations relating to the licensing of persons to possess handguns and assault weapons, the registration of handguns and assault weapons, and the logging of firearms and ammunition sales effective January 1, 2021; amend KRS 532.025 to conform; amend KRS 237.115 to conform; repeal KRS 65.870; EMERGENCY; some provisions EFFECTIVE January 1, 2021.
|HB 76 (BR-835)
|Rep. Nima Kulkarni (D)
|Amend KRS 527.010 to define "domestic abuse offense," "domestic violence protective order," and "physical force"; create a new section of KRS Chapter 527 to create the crimes of possession of a firearm by a convicted domestic abuser and possession of a firearm by the subject of a domestic violence protective order; create a new section of KRS Chapter 527 to require the surrender of firearms by people subject to protective orders or convicted of specified crimes; amend KRS 403.740 and 456.060 to require courts to inform the subject of a domestic violence order or an interpersonal protective order of the firearm possession prohibition.
|HB 192 (BR-354)
|Rep. Jeffery Donohue (D)
|Amend KRS 527.010 to define "assault weapons" and "large-capacity ammunition-feeding devices"; create a new section of KRS Chapter 527 to criminalize possession and transfer of unregistered large-capacity ammunition-feeding devices; create a new section of KRS Chapter 527 to establish a large-capacity ammunition-feeding device registration program under the Department of Kentucky State Police and to authorize a fee and trust account and make an appropriation; create a new section of KRS Chapter 527 to criminalize the possession of unregistered assault weapons and to require the owners of registered assault weapons to store the weapons in a manner which renders them inoperable to unauthorized users; create a new section of KRS Chapter 237 to establish the assault weapons registration program and a weapons buyback program under the Department of Kentucky State Police and to authorize a fee and trust account and make an appropriation; amend KRS 16.220 and 237.104 to exempt weapons from the buyback program from prohibitions on the destruction of certain weapons.
|SB 32 (BR-282)
|Sen. Gerald A. Neal (D)
|Create a new section of KRS Chapter 527 to make it a crime to unlawfully store a firearm; establish elements of the crime for recklessly allowing access to an unsecured firearm by a minor; establish the crime as a Class B misdemeanor unless a physical injury results, in which case it is a Class A misdemeanor.
Here is a look at bills related to firearms and other weapons that were pre-filed for the 2020 regular session of the Kentucky General Assembly.
This list is current as of 01/08/19.