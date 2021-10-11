Salem, KY –Kentucky State Police charged a Livingston County man with murder in Salem, Kentucky.
KSP Post 1 said they responded to a call on Saturday just before 10 p.m. about an assault at a home in Salem. Troopers and detectives with the Kentucky State Police responded to assist with the investigation after being notified by Livingston County Dispatch.
A preliminary investigation showed that 21-year-old James Crider was involved in an altercation with 52-year-old Joseph Harris and at a home on Butler Road.
Investigators say during the altercation, Crider stabbed Harris. Livingston County deputies arrived on scene and detained Crider while Livingston County EMS attempted life-saving measures on Harris. Harris was taken to Livingston County Hospital where he died from his injuries.
KSP arrested Crider for murder. Crider is at the McCracken County Jail.
An autopsy has not been scheduled for Harris.