LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY — The Livingston County School Board voted Wednesday to hold off on in-person instruction until Sept. 28.
Livingston County Schools Superintendent Victor Zimmerman talked with Local 6 about that plan Tuesday, after the governor on Monday recommended that schools wait until Sept. 28 to bring students back into classrooms. Zimmerman told Local 6 that, when students do return for in-person classes, it will be under a hybrid plan that involves an alternating schedule.
"Eighty percent of our student population was going to be coming to school on a alternating basis," said Zimmerman, "And so they were in person, and yet they were also going to have at home."
The school district announced the board of education's decision via Facebook Wednesday night, saying that schools will use full-time at-home study for all students until Sept. 28.
Similarly, Fulton Independent Schools on Tuesday announced schools will begin with with nontraditional instruction on Sept. 8, with the hope of beginning in-person classes on Sept. 28. And Murray Independent Schools Superintendent Coy Samons has also recommended that his district begin the year with online learning for all students when the academic year begins on Aug. 24.
However, another west Kentucky school board has decided to go another way. The Hickman County School Board voted Wednesday to stick with its plan to reopen schools for in-person classes on Aug. 24. Hickman County students do have the option to learn from home, and they will begin the school year on the same day as their classmates who return to in-person classes.