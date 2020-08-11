livingston county schools 3.jpg

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY — Livingston County Schools has announced they will be following the recommendation given by Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear to postpone in-person learning. 

This means, that the school district will not host in-person learning until September 28. 

In a Facebook post, the school district said if the board desires to revisit this issue, or any other issue, a special called Board meeting can take place at the request of the Board Chairwoman or at the request of three board members.

A link to the Facebook post has been provided below. 

