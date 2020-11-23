PADUCAH — Local 6 Morning Anchor Brianna Clark has won a 2020 Mid-America Emmy Award.
Brianna won in the category "Societal Concerns - News Single Story/Program Feature Segment" for her special report titled "School Threats: Real Consequences."
In the three months following the Marshall County High School shooting, Kentucky schools reportedly investigated 294 terroristic threats. In Brianna's report, which aired in November of 2019, she brought an in-depth look into why some kids make threats, and why its important for parents to talk to kids about the consequences they could face for making threats.
Congratulations, Brianna, from all of us on the Local 6 news team!
Watch Brianna's award-winning special report:
School threats mean real consequences for local students
PADUCAH, KY - You don't have to be a terrorist to be charged with terroristic threatening. Local law enforcement agencies are reminding students that school threats come with real consequences. At the beginning of the 2019-20 school year, principals across Kentucky sent out letters to students and their families outlining the recently updated second-degree terroristic threatening law.
For more information about the 2020 Mid-American Emmy Award Winners, visit emmymid-america.org/awards/2020-winners.