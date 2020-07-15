PADUCAH — A dispute between two families led to two arrests, and one person's finger was shot off. Paducah Police said the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic fueled the fight.
That altercation is another sign of how divided america is over the pandemic, including the conversation about wearing masks to prevent the spread of COVID- 19.
Responding to us on Facebook, people said they wear masks because data shows it is effective in helping to stop the spread of the virus. They also wear it to avoid a second round of business closures.
People who choose not to wear it said it is because the mask mandate infringes on their constitutional rights, it is not a law, and they find wearing masks more harmful than helpful.
Justin Pumps is one of the owners of Etcetera Coffeehouse in Paducah. He said since the mask mandate in Kentucky began, 90% of his customers come in them.
He said it varies for the other 10%.
"There have been a few people that usually kind of forget or they left it in their car, and I just kind of remind them that I'll be able to take your order as long as you put your mask on, and they'll be perfectly fine with that," said Pumps.
He said most of the customers have been perfectly fine and understanding. "But there's a few times where, like, eyes roll or something like that," he said.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear signed an executive order last week making it mandatory to wear masks in public places, after several days with higher case numbers reported across the commonwealth.
Law enforcement agencies are not enforcing this mandate because it is not a law, but they are not disputing the effectiveness of following CDC guidelines.
Several people called Local 6 to leave voicemails about the issue. Some agreed.
"I feel that they do help in the spread of this illness and that the public needs to remember that not everyone handles the virus the same," said one person.
Some disagreed.
"I'm currently not going to be wearing a mask. You know, I feel like it's not enforced by the law. Therefore, no, I'm not going to wear a mask," said a viewer who said they are from Mayfield.
Some people strongly disagreed.
"I am not wearing a mask. People are a bunch of liberal Nazis pushing their agenda. Have a horrible day," said one anonymous caller.
Medical experts agree that wearing a mask is not a political issue, but a health and safety precaution. They ask that you do your part to fight a pandemic that spares no one, regardless of their beliefs.
The mandate says you must wear a mask inside public places when it is not possible to maintain 6 feet of social distance from others.
The CDC asks you to continue washing your hands frequently, wear masks or other face coverings when around others, and stay 6 feet away from people who don't live in your household. For more information from the CDC on how to protect yourself from the virus, click here.