MAYFIELD, KY -- Black history month kicks off tomorrow and organizations in our area are doing their part to celebrate the life and legacy of local black trail blazers.
If you go to the Ice House art guild in Mayfield, you'll see painting from the late African-American artist Helen LaFrance.
Director Nanc Gunn said they're collecting her work and paying tribute in honor of Black history month.
"She is Graves County's most prolific artist," Gunn said. "And in her various art galleries, many, many people have bought her art. So there are hundreds of artworks out in the community. And we want to honor her."
The Ice House is also honoring other black artists and authors including Joan Dance, and Daryl Reeder.
At West Kentucky Community and Technical College they will be hosting a series of virtual events to honor local Black contributions.
College President Dr. Anton Reece believes these events are especially important with the nation's racial and social unrest.
"We believe it is important," Reece said. "Consistent with the legacy of Dr. Carter G. Woodson that we continue to put before us the significance and the importance of African-American history, inventions, contribution."
Gunn hopes the art work makes people feel celebrated and honors our local Black history.
You can drop off your Helen LaFrance artwork at the Ice House Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Gunn said their goal is to collect 65 pieces of art to temporarily showcase this month.