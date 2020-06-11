PADUCAH — Big Ed's is known as a place you can fill your stomach, but this week it's also a place you can register to vote. Two people sit outside the restaurant asking patrons if they are registered to vote.
The idea to set up voter registration tables outside of black-owned businesses came from the success of the June 5 protest in downtown Paducah. Black leaders Daveda Orr-Gray, Latoya Benberry, and Andiamo White, organized a voter registration drive at the Friday evening protest. They asked for volunteers on Facebook.
Amy Bakehouse and Chiffon Winston volunteered Wednesday.
"There's several things that go on in this community that no one knows about and we as African Americans are some of those people that don't know," Chiffon said.
Right around the corner, Michelle McClure, owner of Michelle's Signature Styles, said she and her clients talk about the protests nationwide all the time.
"Life happens, and sometimes you can't avoid you know carrying that with you," she said.
McClure's business is one of a few dozen black-owned businesses in Paducah. She wants to change talk into action.
"If not now, then when? Everything that's going on and you want to see a change in it, you know, what are you going to do about it? Just keep talking about it in the shop? You know, when you come and here and you're upset," McClure said. "There's an election coming up. Are you gonna' get up and make sure you go and vote?"
Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams said he believes protests are turning into votes.
"This is a way for that community to basically stand up for their rights in a visible way and be seen," Adams said. "They're showing up to the polls disproportionately to what they normally do."
Whether you see yourself standing to the left, right or in the middle, Bakehouse said use your rights.
"Vote to make those changes, because its your responsibility to affect your community and not let other people make those decisions for you and tell you where you should be and how you should be," Bakehouse said.
It all starts with a vote.
The Pew Research Center said black voter turnout in the last presidential election year fell about 6 percentage points.
It hasn't been decided where the next voter registration table will be set up, but it will be at another black-owned business.
The voter registration tables at Big Ed's will be available from 12 p.m to 7 p.m. until Friday.