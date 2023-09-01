PADUCAH — A local boxing studio and fitness center is offering free self-defense awareness classes for kids on Saturdays starting Sept. 2.
Roughhouse Boxing & Fitness Academy said its No Bully Boxing classes will give participants "the confidence, strength and skill" to protect themselves. A flyer for the event says "Physical and mental abuse is no joke!!! Let's help create a community we deserve." Head coach Brandon Hayden said the free event aims to help "stop bullying in our community."
The classes will be held each Saturday through Oct. 7 at Roughhouse Boxing & Fitness Academy at 3435 Lovelaceville Road in Paducah. A class for ages 6 through 12 is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m., and a class for ages 13 and up is scheduled for 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Those who are interested can call Hayden at 270-2083 or coach Victoria Hayden at 270-564-9202.
To learn more about Roughhouse Boxing & Fitness Academy, visit its Facebook page or its website, roughhouseboxingandfitnessacademy.com.