PADUCAH — You may not think much about the loose change that's in your pocket or around your house, but right now that change is in high demand.
"During the pandemic there was a slow in production of coins," says Terry Bradley with Paducah Bank.
Bradley says a decrease in production by the Federal Reserve has lead to a coin shortage. Some national retail chains like Kroger are even going so far as to not give change back in coins. Bradley says some parts of the country are being impacted more than others.
"Some of the things that were cited was, you know, restaurants and convenience stores, and banks being closed. Obviously, that has not happened in our community, so the flow of transactions has continued to occur," says Bradley.
For the most part, businesses in Paducah are not seeing a coin shortage yet, but some are preparing just in case.
"I've got a couple weeks stocked of change right now," Big Ed's owner Ed White said," I don't know what's coming next. I'm just gonna' hold on, and wait it out and hope for the best."
Bradley says businesses should not worry or hoard coins. The Federal Reserve has created a task force to assess the situation as it progresses and update banks.