PADUCAH — Gov. Andy Beshear shut down non-essential retail businesses Monday night at 8 p.m. Several of our local businesses are feeling the negative financial effects of COVID-19.
Strickland's Seafood is moving into its new location on 32nd Street in Paducah. The restaurant's owners, Laura and Shaun Strickland, are dealing with COVID-19 restrictions, making the move even more costly.
"No one's telling us how long we're going to be closed. We can only have a certain amount of people working here at one time, because we don't have everybody here," Shaun said. "And I don't want all my employees here at one time. I don't want anybody getting sick."
The Stricklands are looking to the Kentucky Small Business Association for Economic Injury Disaster Loans so they can keep paying their employees.
"The main thing we're worried about is our staff. They work week to week, paychecks week to week. We can't provide for them if we're not open, so it's definitely a struggle," Laura said.
Laura filled out Paduach's COVID-19 economic impact survey for local businesses. Paducah Planning Director Tammara Tracy said there was one answer they saw from several businesses.
"The list of choices was: making payroll, paying this months rent, getting inventory, loss of revenue," Tracy said. "But their number one concern was their employees' financial welfare."
The city will go over the data from the survey to see how they can help businesses. Tracy wasn't ready to share specific plans being worked on.
"Given the gravity of the situation, we've got to touch base with a lot of people, and we don't want to get ahead of that," Tracy said.
Despite the growing concerns surrounding the virus, the Stricklands are trying to see the good in the situation.
"We're in the same boat everybody else is in. We're no better than anybody else. We're just waiting it out," Shaun said. "We'll be ready when we do open, and it will be bigger and better."
Tracy said businesses have two more days to fill out the survey to be part of the data they collect.
Paducah businesses are also encouraged to take part in a meeting with the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce.
They will be holding a call at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, March 24, to guide local businesses through the Small Business Administration loan application process.
To take part, dial 1-270-538-9280 and use the access code 321#.