PADUCAH — Paducah's AQS QuiltWeek is canceled this year, and local businesses will be taking a financial hit.
The event was first postponed, then canceled, because of concerns surrounding the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Business owners in downtown Paducah say they won't be getting that extra boost of customers that the annual event brings.
During AQS QuiltWeek, tables at Max's Brick Oven Cafe are normally packed with customers from around the world. Manager Jacob Matlock said he'll miss serving them this year.
"There's definitely a massive influx of people," Matlock said. "And being a multicultural restaurant, you know, we feed, we have food for everybody."
While they will lose some money and customers, Matlock said Max's Brick Oven Cafe is still grateful for the local support they're getting.
"Yes, the quilt show is a vital part of our community," Matlock said. "But from a business standpoint, you know, it's our local customers that really keep us alive."
Matlock believes other businesses will be feeling the loss, too. He said having more events downtown will be good for businesses and the community.
Max's Brick Oven would normally have longer hours during QuiltWeek. Matlock said losing those extra daytime customers will be the biggest impact.