PADUCAH--Cyber Monday is getting a big push this year for local businesses.
With the pandemic, online shopping is giving customers a safer alternative.
From clothes, shoes, purses, and jewelry, McClaran Manner gives people options for products and ways to shop. Owner Brandi McClaran said this is the first year they're holding Cyber Monday sales.
"We're really trying to bring convenience and safe shopping for everybody," Manner said. "So we're working hard to get as many products online as we possibly can."
McClaran said the boutique saw a drop in in-person sales from their out-of-town customers, because less people are traveling. She's hoping the online option will help with this.
McClaran said you can help build a business's online presence through social media. Liking, commenting, and sharing all go a long way.
"That's free advertisement for the small business," McClaran said. "Especially for online. It really helps build their customer base. Get their posts seen by other people. So that's really really important to a small business."
She said for those choosing to shop in-person they social distance and sanitize. However, she's glad they can adapt to online sales for their customers.
McClaran said she's already gotten more online sales this weekend.