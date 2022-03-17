MURRAY, KY — While the Murray State Racers and the Murray High School Tigers are on the road, local businesses and restaurants at home are preparing for the big games. Ribbon Chix Boutique and Hop Hound Brew Pub in Murray are celebrating the basketball teams from afar.
Whether you need an outfit to wear while you cheer your team on or you want to grab a bite to eat before the games, both businesses have plenty to choose from. Hop Hound owner Chad English is stocking up on the brew pub's famous Racer Lager ahead of the big game.
"It is the officially licensed beer of the Murray State Racers," says English.
Hop Hound is hosting a watch party to cheer on the Racers. It's from 8:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Thursday. They're staying open later for the game.
"This is the first time we've had an official watch party. We're partnering with the alumni association. We never miss a Racer game, though, especially when they're here in Murray. We always like to have it on the TV, encourage fans to come by and visit us before and visit us before and after the games," says English.
The racks at Ribbon Chix are full of black and gold for Murray High fans. Owner Krista Hatchett says they're seeing a lot of last-minute shoppers.
"We have seen an increase in sales. We do a lot of custom items here at Ribbon Chix, and so we've been making custom items for people who are going to the games or who are having watch parties," says Hatchett.
Some lucky Murray High fans are dressing for the part.
"We've made green shirts for Murray High moms who wanted to be in the spirit of St. Patrick's Day and cheer for their team as well," says Hatchett.
They've also seen an uptick in sales at their Paducah location and online. Hatchett says they've shipped Murray State gear as far away as Lexington, Kentucky.
The Murray State Racers are in Indianapolis for the NCAA tournament, and the Murray High Tigers are on their way to play in the boys' Sweet 16 tournament in Lexington.