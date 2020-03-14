PADUCAH - Typically around this time each year the Paducah convention center is filled with people eating for a good cause. It's all a part of an event called men who cook, and it raises money for LOTUS.
"Men who cook is our largest annual fundraising event," says LOTUS Executive Director Lori Brown.
Brown had to make a tough decision about men who cook this year. With COVID-19 spreading throughout the entire country, they decided to postpone the event.
"Even though his was a difficult decision it certainly was the right responsible decision," says Brown.
Men who cook is essential for LOTUS. Last year alone they raised around $70 thousand dollars, and are hoping to raise $100 thousand this year.
"This years event was really more important than ever before on the fundraising side because we completed our capital project last year, which was about a two million dollar project just for the renovation and expansion of our facility," says Brown.
Money raised through men who cook this year will be essential in helping LOTUS pay for that expansion.
"Are we going to take a hit, having to cancel and postpone many local fundraisers, we absolutely are," says United Way Executive Director Betsy Burkeen.
Burkeen says while not holding these fundraisers now might hurt in the short term, but she believes people will make up for it.
"People will hopefully be encouraged to give in other ways and to be there for their neighbor because we are going to see some people struggling in our community," says Burkeen.
Brown says they are talking with the convention center to reschedule men who cook.