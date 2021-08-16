MURRAY, KY-- College students nationwide are gearing up to head back to campus. With the fall semester starting August 17th, Murray State University's students are doing the same.
They started their annual Great Beginnings program August 12th. It is a program for incoming students. It kicked off with students moving into the residential colleges. Great Beginnings includes a variety of student activities like karaoke and glow in the dark zumba. On Saturday, students had the opportunity to attend breakout sessions in the Curris Center. The topics of these sessions ranged from how to get involved on campus to teaching time management skills.
As campus life returns to normal, many students are eager to return to in-person classes. Emma Kirkman is one of those students. Kirkman is a transfer student.
"I'm very excited they're pack in person. I learn a lot better in person than I do at home. So, this will work a lot better being in person again," said Kirkman.
She went to a breakout session about campus involvement. With campus life looking similar to that of fall 2019, Kirkman is ready to get involved.
"I want to be able to get involved on campus and like not just sit around all the time," said Kirkman.
Kirkman is not the only student ready to be in the classroom. Jonathon Presley is a freshman. He said graduating in a pandemic was hard.
"They sent everyone home. Then, we had to do online lasses, which was zoom meetings and all that. I was struggling a lot," said Presley.
Presley hopes that in-person classes will make the learning process easier, especially since it is his first year of college.
"Now that I'm here, I can actually see the teacher, and they can at least help me and elaborate more on what I need help with," Presley said.
Presley, along with the rest of Murray State students, will start class on August 17th. Murray State University is requiring students and staff to wear a mask.