MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — One month ago, we got our first look at the devastation the Dec. 10 tornadoes caused throughout our viewing area. Trees were uprooted, homes torn apart and so many lives changed forever. David and Linda Fischer are one example of that.
Their home on Sherwood Drive overlooks Kentucky Lake. One of their favorite things to do is sit out in their sun room and enjoy the view.
"Every morning Linda and I would get up — I don't know, 5, 5:30, before sunrise — Get a cup of coffee, sit in our favorite room, and watch the sun rise," David said.
Since the tornado hit, their sun room, along with the rest of their house, is destroyed. They lost important memories, too.
"I scrapbook, and I have a photo album for each year of my child's, each of my children's lives," Linda said. "So I had like, I don't know, 25 or 30 photo albums, which happened to be on the top floor, which is what's gone."
Despite all of the destruction done to their house on the lake, the two are focused on another house they take care of that's halfway across the world.
The Fischers were in Kenya when they received the news about their home being destroyed. The two run The King's Embrace, an orphanage that helps young boys that live on the street in Bungoma, Kenya. Linda said they started the orphanage after seeing many young boys in the street huffing glue.
"Because it numbs their hunger pains, and it helps them stay warm at night. So even if they beg and get money, sometimes they will buy glue instead of food," Linda said. "Because if they buy food, they're going to be hungry again in a few hours. But if they buy glue, that's a drug that will keep them not so hungry and not so cold. And we just decided we can do something about that."
Even with a strong likelihood they'll have to bulldoze their home in Kentucky and start over, the Fischers are still focused on their mission with The King's Embrace.
"It's a blessing of our faith in God," David said. "We do get strength and enjoyment from the boys in Kenya. When we go over there, we come back with a smile on our faces. The boys are so excited to see us, and they just, they build you up more than we think we're helping them sometimes."
The Fischers plan to head back to Kenya in March to keep helping the boys.