Nearly 3000 people died in the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks on the twin towers, the Pentagon, and in the United Airlines Flight 93 that crashed into a Pennsylvania field.
Of those who died, 415 were emergency workers and 343 were firefighters in New York City who responded to the attacks on the World Trade Center.
With that in mind, Tree of Life church in Metropolis, Illinois, hosted a free chicken and dumplings meal for first responders.
Local 6 was there and talked to firefighters, paramedics and police officers as they reflected on their service and the Sept. 11 anniversary.
"You're there on their worst day, and you're there to correct their problem," said Brandon Culkin of the Metropolis Fire Department. "9/11 made an impact on me and how I feel about service in my community."
"It makes me feel good to help people," said Christian Cepeda of the Metropolis Police Department. "That's why I'm doing this job. It's tough, but it also has its benefits, you know, I get to go home and I know I did something to help someone out."
"We're hoping to feed a couple hundred people today," said organizer Lori Nichols.
Nichols organized the meal in remembrance of 9/11. Nichols lost family in the twin towers that day.
"Do we remember the loss? Yes. Do we remember the tragedy? Yes, but let's remember what we took away from that," Nichols said. "There's so much bad stuff out there. Let's do something good."
Tree of Life offered to host the meal and put together to-go orders for those who are on the job.
"We just want to let all the first responders know that we appreciate them," said Tree of Life Pastor Chris Benton. "We appreciate what they do."
For the firefighters, police officers and paramedics, they say 9/11 is a day that stirs emotions when remembering those who lost their lives 21 years ago.
"This is a reminder of what this country is all about," said Metropolis Police Chief Harry Masse. "You can kick us in the teeth, but we're going to get back up."
Hundreds of first responders died rescuing civilians. Men and women just like them put on a uniform and went to work that day, just like they do every day. Men and women made the choice to serve their community: a choice to run toward danger instead of running away.
"Just knowing, now that I'm in public service, the type of sacrifice that that took for the men and women that were in public service that day, everybody that responded, and the amount of bravery and courage that it took to go up those stairs knowing that they might not come back down — it's something I'm in awe of," said Joseph Wooten of the Massac County Ambulance Service.
"Now that I'm in the fire service, it means more to me because of what they did," Culkin said.
They say with a country now divided on so many levels, it is time for Americans to unite again.
"I have a very strong feeling about 9/11 and about the lack of love in this country, and we need to remember this day for what it is," Masse said. "It's a solemn day. It's like Memorial Day. It is our Pearl Harbor."
They ask the community to never forget there's someone standing by, ready to show up and serve, even in their darkest hour.
"First responders, the emergency and fire and police — we are there for one common goal and that is to to help people in all situations," said Roy Sweet of the Massac County Ambulance Service.
"One thing that you do could make a difference in somebody's life," said Gabrielle Wrye of the Metropolis Fire Department. "It could actually save their life."