PADUCAH — Health care workers everywhere are stepping up to take the COVID-19 vaccine. Several of them are taking advantage of free vaccines at Baptist Health Paducah.
The hospital is offering free COVID-19 vaccines every Thursday evening and Saturday morning. The shots are for area health care workers who come into direct contact with patients.
Matt Snow is the Assistant Vice President of Facilities for Baptist Health System. He received the first dose of the vaccine Saturday morning.
"I wanted to go ahead and get the vaccine, I like many others just want to go ahead and get things back to normal I mean we're all tired of wearing these masks," said Snow.
"I think we need to make the right steps toward taking the vaccines and getting things back to normal, so this is the first step to take."
The process takes roughly 15 minutes.
Baptist Health Paducah Dr. Patrick Withrow walked every patient through the process.
"This is consent for them to give you the injection you'll sign that with a witness," said Withrow.
"This is a fact sheet about the vaccination you're about to have, you can take this home, and it tells you about it."
Every patient picked up their paperwork and visited registration, where they picked up their COVID-19 vaccination report card.
"This is my card for my second vaccine when I need to come back, January 30 at 11," said Snow.
Withrow took Snow and four other health care workers into a pod for their vaccine.
"Nothing to be antsy about, I mean many of us have gotten a flu shot and I see it very similar to a flu shot, " said Snow.
"I mean yes, there's some mild discomfort, but it's just a little bit of a different strand," said Snow.
"You just got to take the vaccine like you would the flu shot, nothing to be afraid of, the process is easy, and I know the nursing care here will take care of us."
They are all Baptist Health Paducah employees except for Becky Waggoner, a Marshall County School Nurse.
"Well, I think it's a responsible thing to do, you know, around people all day you know when school's in, was just thrilled to be able to get it," said Waggoner.
Patients received their shots one after the other, with each of their vaccines tagged with their name. They were given V-Safe forms with QR codes.
It will help them track their symptoms and other information regarding the vaccine.
Baptist Health Paducah Certified Medical Assistant Heather Sumner had a few reasons for getting the vaccine.
"I'm around patients that have a low-immune system all day long at my job, and I just want to take care of them," said Sumner.
"In addition to taking care of my family, myself, and my mom, who has diabetes as well."
Baptist Health Paducah Employee Patti Hosford said the vaccine helps her in and out of the hospital.
"I will feel more at ease treating my patients, I'm an Outpatient Speech Pathologist here at Baptist, and I will have the comfort of knowing I've done everything I possibly can do," Hosford.
The opportunity to receive the vaccine means more to some than others.
Registered Nurse Amy Byford lost her mother, Linda McDowell, on November 30. McDowell was 70 years old when she died from COVID-19.
"The last several months has been chaotic and horrible, and we haven't been able to spend time with our loved ones and do what we normally do, and this could change that," said Byford.
These health care workers gave about 15 minutes of their Saturday to protect their lives and ours.
"It's the right thing to do, and we all want to get back to normal," said Snow.
"I'm willing to take a little bit of discomfort to move us in the right direction."
Baptist Health Paducah has vaccinated 480 health care workers in the area.
If you are a health care worker interested in taking this vaccine, send an email to bhpadcovidvaccine@bhsi.com.
You must provide the following information:
- Name
- Business affiliation
- Direct patient care role
- Date of birth
- Phone number
- Preference of Thursday evening or Saturday
They will notify you as soon as possible with an appointment time. Baptist Health said if you cannot be present 28 days from the initial dose, do not register for the vaccine. The hospital said they will continue with this until further notice.