PADUCAH — On Friday, vaccine advisers with the Food and Drug Administration recommended an emergency-use authorization for COVID-19 boosters specifically for people 65 and older and those at high risk of severe illness.
While boosters aren't available for the general public, they may become available in the future.
Who should get it? Once and if they're available for the general public, health department directors say they should go to people who want them or if their doctor recommends for them to get it.
So far, the U.S. has approved boosters for people with weakened immune systems.
Health districts are providing the booster shot for those who are immunocompromised.
"We want to make sure that we give them every opportunity possible to get a, build up those antibodies to resist the coronavirus," said Public Health Director Kent Koster with the Purchase District Health Department.
The boosters won't be available for the general public until approved for emergency use authorization.
"We get a lot of phone calls in now, you know, 'When am I going to be getting my booster" When am I going to be getting my booster?' Course, you know, we're waiting just like they are to hear when that's approved," said Koster.
Health department directors say they're ready to serve the public once it's available.
"Whether it be this health department or one of the other health departments in this region or the pharmacies or Walmart or whoever, we're all going to be kind of dealing with the same thing, so we'll get the vaccine in. If people want it, well get them scheduled. We'll get you taken care of," said Marshall County Health Department Director Billy Pitts.
The CDC also says, for those who are eligible for a booster shot, a third dose of the same mRNA vaccine as the first two doses the person received should be used.
So if you got two doses of Pfizer, you should get a third Pfizer shot. The same goes for Moderna.
An advisory committee with the CDC will plan to meet Wednesday and Thursday to talk about booster shots.