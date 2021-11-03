MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — Who can get a COVID-19 booster shot? It's a question that is still, understandably, causing confusion for some. This week, Gov. Andy Beshear said he believes most Kentuckians should be able to get their booster 6 months after their initial vaccine series. But, there are some requirements people need to be aware of.
Whether an individual can get a booster and when depends on which vaccine is desired, and if the individual meets the requirements set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The CDC says those who are eligible include:
- Anyone age 18 or older who got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine can receive a booster dose at least two months after their initial vaccine dose.
- Those who received the Moderna or Pfizer two-dose vaccines can receive a booster at least six months after their second dose if:
- They are 65 or older.
- They are 18 or older and live in a long-term care facility.
- They are 18 or older and have an underlying medical condition.
- They are 18 or older and work or live in a high-risk setting.
Two local health departments said there are plenty of booster doses available for those who qualify.
Jamie Hughes with the Calloway County Health Department says the high risk requirement covers a variety of people.
"What is high risk? The CDC has a long list of what high risk is, and that goes anywhere from manufacturing, first responders, grocery store workers. It really does include a whole lot of people," said Hughes. Click the bold words above for more information from the CDC about each eligibility category, including which medical conditions are eligible and how high-risk settings are defined.
Health departments in Kentucky use a "decision tree" flow chart to determine dosage for those who meet the requirements. Billy Pitts with the Marshall County Health Department said his department likes to talk to everyone who wants a booster on a case-by-case basis.
"We're going to talk to that person individually. We're going to look at it case by case to decide, or let them decide, what they want," said Pitts.
New booster information for local health departments is not instant. It takes time for protocols to trickle down to local health departments.
Retail pharmacies like CVS and Walgreens don't need to follow the health department protocol from the state.
If you still have questions about whether or not you qualify for a booster, call your local health department.