WEST KENTUCKY — COVID-19 continues to affect schools and hospitals. Those entities are adapting as case numbers climb and counties enter the red zone.
Ballard, Caldwell, Calloway, Carlisle, Graves, Lyon, Marshall, McCracken are among the west Kentucky counties in the "Red Zone" as of Nov. 4.
Public Health Director Kent Koster with the Purchase District Health Department said the number of cases continue to grow.
"The number of hospitalizations that we've seen hasn't increased dramatically in proportion to the number of cases, which is really good, but we have seen a pretty dramatic increase in the number of cases being reported," said Koster. "I mean, for the state, we're actually seeing about a 60% increase in the last 32 days."
The Purchase District Health Department reported 312 active cases as of Wednesday, with 1,281 total positive cases.
Mercy Health Lourdes Hospital and Baptist Health Paducah are seeing an increase in hospitalizations and cases.
Baptist Health Paducah showed Local 6 the extra rooms the hospital has set aside in the event that of an influx of cases, but they hope they won't have to use them.
Dr. Brad Housman with Baptist Health Paducah said people need to remember we're in a pandemic.
"We have elections. We have things with our kids. Are we going to school? Are we not going to school? Are we going to be virtual?" said Housman. "All sorts of things, and then add in the usual hustle and bustle of the holidays, it's easy to get distracted and let our guard down, but again now more than ever we need to continue to be diligent."
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear continues to recommend that all schools in the red zone go virtual.
Those counties are seeing 25 or more positive cases per 100,000 people every day.
Ballard County was in the orange zone on Tuesday, but entered the red zone on Wednesday.
Their school district made his Facebook post, moving the district to virtual learning from Wednesday to Friday.
They attribute the change to new staff quarantines.
As of Wednesday, the daily K-12 COVID-19 data spreadsheet shows that the school district has only had two positive student cases ever. It does not show any new cases in the past 14 days.
However, a post shared to Facebook on Oct. 30 said they had only seen three cases among staff and four among students, which resulted in quarantine for 22 staff and 87 students.
Local 6 reached out to Ballard County's Board of Education several times to for clarity, but our calls were not returned.
Calloway County Superintendent Tres Settle said the county has been in the red zone since the start of the school year.
Kentucky K-12 School COVID-19 data shows three new cases as of Wednesday.
"We'd been working with our health department and what we had seen in the past is cases in the county, although we had larger numbers, they were specific to certain areas, like Murray State University, or maybe a, we had an outbreak in a church or a restaurant," said Settle. "We were able to contact trace those back to those specific either geographical regions businesses."
Settle said the Calloway County Public Health Department sent an email to him and the Murray Independent School District Superintendent, urging them to consider stopping in-person learning and extracurricular activities.
"Because what we're seeing now are more widespread cases they cannot be contact-traced back to specific entities or events," said Settle.
The superintendents decided to cancel in-person classes for the next two weeks. They will revisit the decision on Nov. 13.
Settle said the decision will be contingent upon the number of cases seen in their district, rather than whether they are still in the red zone.
McCracken County is in the red zone too. Local 6 reached out the McCracken County Schools' superintendent for an update, but we have not heard back yet.
Paducah Public Schools has 14 student cases and 9 staff member cases. In an email, Paducah Public Schools wrote that none are suspected to have originated from school.
The district has in-person classes now, but will continue to evaluate that decision on a week by week basis.
You are asked to continue following CDC guidelines to protect yourself and others, including wearing masks in pubic, maintaining six feet of social distance from others, good hand hygiene and frequent disinfecting of surfaces.