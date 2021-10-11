MAYFIELD-- September 15th through October 15th is Hispanic Heritage Month. It's a time to recognize the achievements and contributions of Hispanic Americans who have inspired others to achieve success.
The club hopes people will recognize their hard work and appreciate Hispanic Heritage.
A festival filled with folkloric dancing, authentic cuisine and a community coming together to celebrate. That was the scene in the Mayfield High School parking lot. The folkloric dancing was the main event of the festival.
Yenni Gonzalez has been practicing for the festival for months. She was only five-years-old when she started dancing. Now, she's a senior in high school.
"The folkloric dancing is my favorite part. I really enjoy using the skirts," said Gonzalez.
Along with great music, there was also a variety of food for the community to enjoy. A student suggested the idea of a festival, and it took off from there. The sponsor of the foreign language club, Lorena Godinez, says she's proud of her students.
"This is the reason why I became a Spanish teacher. To share the love of my culture and my language," said Godinez. "Just to see the students partake in that and come together and showcase their culture to others. I think there also is a sense of pride in it for them."
Godinez hopes people recognize the hard work students have put into the festival.
"I hope that they gain an understanding of the culture and appreciation for it. My students are definitely excited to be able to showcase their heritage," said Godinez.
Something senior, Yenni, hopes people take away from the festival as well.
"I hope they take home the beauty of Hispanic culture, not just Mexico. Just every culture that there is and every nationality around here," said Godinez.