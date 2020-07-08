MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — The Kentucky Department of Education released new guidelines Monday on how to reopen schools safely. On Tuesday, the superintendent of a local school district spoke with Local 6 about the changes that will be made.
Notebooks and textbooks are what you normally think about for back to school season. This year, in Marshall County, parents must decide if their children will be in the classroom or learning online. Marshall County Superintendent Trent Lovett believes in-person learning is the most effective.
"I feel like, and I will always feel like that, having a teacher in the classroom with your peers is the best learning situation for our students," Lovett said.
First-grade students and up will be wearing masks in the hallways, common areas and on the bus. They'll also have daily temperature checks. Frequently touched surfaces will be sanitized frequently. Lovett said implementing those changes will be costly.
"Purchasing masks, you talk about purchasing hand sanitizers, you talk about purchasing sprayers so we can spray sanitize areas," Lovett said.
Lunchtimes will be staggered for social distancing. Lovett wants parents to know that if their kids are coming back to school, they'll do their best to keep them safe.
If parents decide to do in-person or online learning now, students will have to stick with that choice until December. He said they'll be sending a survey to parents Tuesday, to decide on online or in-person classes. Lovett said if the school board approves it, the start date for Marshall County School will be Aug. 26.
Other schools are using a survey to decide how to handle the school year as well, including Paducah Public Schools. Superintendent Donald Shively said they'll also be sending out a survey to parents sometime this week.
On July 20, the school board will discuss those results. And on the 27th, the school board will make a final decision.