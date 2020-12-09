PADUCAH — As COVID case numbers continue to grow, hospitals across the Local 6 region are reaching capacity.
New data from the Department of Health and Human Services is tracking this by county.
In McCracken County, 22.92% of hospital beds are filled with COVID patients. It's 20.4% in Calloway County. And in Graves County, 49.23% of all ICU beds are filled with COVID-19 patients.
A local doctor tells us they have to make room for patients with other illnesses too, so containing the spread of the virus is critically important.
Dr. Jonathan Walters with Massac Memorial Hospital said staff members are wearing many hats to meet the demands of COVID-19 cases.
"Physical therapy assistants who are coming over here and acting as medical assistants to fill in for people who are out and things like that," Walters said. "We have nurses on the floor who are having to share in the ER, ER back to the floor."
Walters said the health care system is being strained by the climbing cases. They're finding new ways to preserve staff and beds.
"As they start getting sick, we stop having people to actually care for you if you get sick," Walters said. "So by us using tele-conference, tele-visits. I'm hoping to preserve some of our faculty."
Walters said taking precautions can help slow the spread and relieve the hospitals.
"Everybody has within their power, the ability to help us get out of this sooner," Walters said. "We have it in our own power to wear masks and to choose to not gather."
He's hoping people will take these steps for themselves and the healthcare system.