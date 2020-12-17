PADUCAH — At Mercy Health - Lourdes Hospital in Paducah, 975 doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine are being stored. The hospital will begin vaccinating employees Thursday morning, for those who volunteered. The hospital's chief clinical officer, Dr. Jenny Franke, said Pfizer's vaccine will require a booster, which the state is tasked with delivering.
"The recommended interval is 21 days between doses," Franke said. "So the state is responsible for ensuring that hospitals who have received that first batch of the vaccine will get appropriate doses of the second dose to meet the needs of their associates."
Baptist Health Paducah is also generating its plan to administer the vaccine to frontline medical workers. Baptist's chief medical officer, Dr. Brad Housman, said the hospital has the capacity to store Pfizer and Moderna's vaccines, but he anticipates receiving Moderna's. Housman said employees are being trained n how to distribute the vaccine.
"It's really not much different from administering a flu shot or other vaccines that we do on a regular basis. The biggest part of it is the cold chain management that folks have heard about," Housman said. "So, having to store it at 80 degrees below zero and maintaining integrity of that, and how to safely handle materials at that temperature."
Franke said it's a relief to be able to start pushing out the vaccine to employees. The top priority will be staff who work directly with COVID-19 patients on a daily basis.
"These are people that have taken their professional skills and day after day been in the setting where they have to be so very careful, and so very vigilant, to keep themselves and others safe," Franke said.
The ultimate goal is to distribute the vaccine to the public, but both doctors acknowledge it could be months before that happens. The Food and Drug Administration will meet on Thursday to discuss Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine further.