COVID-19 testing sites

Kentucky is working with partners to expand drive-thru testing throughout the commonwealth. Drive-thru testing is now open at these locations to all Kentuckians who would like a COVID-19 test: 

Calloway County 

  • Murray-Calloway County Hospital 
    • 803 Poplar Street, Murray, KY 
    • Monday - Friday 
    • 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
    • Open to first responders, health workers, and anyone with symptoms. 
    • Call to register
    • 270-753-0704

Christian County 

  • Kentucky Department for Public Health and Christian County Health Department 
    • Tie Breaker Park, 4400 Lafayette Road, Hopkinsville, KY 
    • Monday - Friday 
    • 9 a.m. - 11 a.m.
    • Open to everyone. Registration on site. 

Trigg County 

  • Trigg County Primary Care Clinic 
    • 214 Main Street, Cadiz, KY 
    • Monday - Friday 
    • 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
    • Open to everyone over the age of 5 months. 
    • Registration on site. 

