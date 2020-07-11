GRAVES COUNTY, KY -- Local law enforcement agencies in the West Kentucky area have taken to Facebook saying they can not enforce the face covering mandate announced by Governor, Andy Beshear.
For clarity, these agencies are not challenging the effectiveness of face coverings.
Sheriff's departments from Graves, Carlisle, Marshall, Lyon and Trigg have said it is not in their jurisdiction to enforce the face covering mandate.
Links to those sheriff's departments statements can be found below.
Several of the sheriff's departments have asked residents to not call 911 if they see someone who is not wearing a face covering.