PADUCAH — In light of mass shootings that have occurred across the country, local event organizers are taking steps to ensure large gatherings are safe.
The McCracken County Fair began Tuesday in Paducah. Law enforcement officials and local leaders are working to make sure the event is secure.
McCracken County Sheriff's Office deputies will be at the fair.
"Even though we'll have upwards of 10 deputies there, we won't be able to see anything and everything each night, so we need the community's help at the fair and outside of the fair as well," McCracken County Chief Deputy Ryan Norman said.
Officers with the Paducah Police Department will be outside the fair as well, and they’ll monitor for any suspicious activity.
"They will be helping us to check IDs and monitor whether anybody under 16 is coming in without an adult," said fair chairman Denice Cicardo. "If anything happens and they end up going out the gate, then it goes to Paducah."
Paducah Police Chief Brian Laird said it's important for everyone attending large events to be aware of their surroundings.
"At larger events, it's always everybody's responsibility. Safety should be at the forefront of everyone's minds,” Laird said.
Fair organizers said they expect to have 1,000 to 1,500 people at the event Tuesday night.
They also said the fair usually sees 25,000 to 30,000 people in attendance.