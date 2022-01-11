PADUCAH — Local leaders are deciding whether to enforce a federal mandate surrounding COVID-19 vaccines and weekly tests. The ruling applies to companies and organizations with more than 100 employees.
It's a new Occupational Safety and Health Administration ruling under the Biden administration: either get the vaccine or undergo weekly testing.
The Supreme Court is considering whether OSHA has the legal authority to enforce the new rule, and it was a topic of discussion at the McCracken County Fiscal Court meeting Monday because the county employs more than 100 people.
The McCracken County Fiscal Court ultimately decided to table the decision to wait and see what the Supreme Court does.
Commissioner Bill Bartleman told me all the county commissioners are in agreement. They don't want to mandate the vaccines or getting tested for COVID-19.
OSHA says employers with 100 or more workers must develop, implement and enforce a mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy. That's to protect employees from the risk of contracting COVID-19.
However, locally, Bartleman said it should be a personal choice.
"I think all of us agree 100% that we should not be mandating vaccination and we just don't agree with that," said Bartleman. "We should not be mandating tests. I think that's all up to individual person as to whether or not they want to do that."
In a document, OSHA backs its ruling. OSHA says one study found unvaccinated adults age 18 to 49 were 15.2 times more likely to be hospitalized and 17.2 times more likely to die of COVID-19 than fully vaccinated people in the same age range.
Unvaccinated adults age 50 to 64 were 10.9 times more likely to be hospitalized and 17.9 times more likely to die than their fully vaccinated peers.
Commissioner Eddie Jones said while being vaccinated is good, it's too early to commit to the rule.
"That is the right and reasonable course for all of us to take," said Jones. "That being said, I think it would be premature for us to enact the policy as it is drafted."
Bartleman also told us that the state of Kentucky enforces OSHA regulations, and the state has not implemented procedures to do so.
The OSHA ruling states employers must determine the vaccination status of each employee. That requires employees to provide an acceptable proof of vaccination.