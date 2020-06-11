PADUCAH — Paducah and McCracken County leaders met Wednesday, behind closed doors, to discuss racial equality in the community. The community's first unity meeting was held as protests continue to call for equality and justice reform on the national and local level.
There will not be any immediate action taken after the meeting. Leaders spent about an hour discussing the city's and county's current state of racial equality. There are some members of the community who feel their voice still isn't being heard.
"Today's meeting was really kind of level setting the knowledge of everyone in the room, and offering an opportunity for each of us to kind of share our personal experiences and perspectives," Paducah Mayor Brandi Harless said following the meeting.
McCracken County Judge Executive Craig Clymer also weighed in on the meeting.
"Do we have a concern here in our community that the police are mistreating or abusing blacks?" Clymer said. "That's the specific point we're addressing: Not just racial unity, but black and police relationships."
Despite the unity meeting, there is still some uncertainty from people protesting in the community, like Tre-Shawn Dillard. Tre-Shawn's father, Richard, was originally invited to the unity meeting scheduled last week. That meeting was postponed following Richard's arrest. Tre-Shawn doesn't see the people participating in the meeting, as an accurate representation of the entire community.
"Eleven people? That's not enough. If anything, so OK, how about you hold a town meeting, how about that? How about hold a town meeting, and get all the elected officials here," Tre-Shawn said. "And how about you hear your citizens. How about you hear the struggles, the pain."
Corbin Snardon, vice president of the Paducah McCracken County NAACP, sent us a statement on his view of the meeting. It reads:
"The comments expressed are my solely my own and not a reflection of my peers.
"As a member of the local NAACP I was invited to the Unity meeting organized by Judge Clymer. The purported intention of the meeting was to develop racial unity and foster relationships with local law enforcement. Though a cordial conversation was held and Judge Clymer wishes to continue the conversation. I expressed the strong need for more diverse leadership and public commentary. In particular commentary by those most underserved looking to have their voices heard.
"Key items discussed in the meeting included police training, police statistics, & racial relations in Paducah.
"I encourage citizens to reach out to city, county and community leaders and address your concerns. All of the city and county leaders are accessible via email at www.paducahky.gov and McCrackencountyclerk.net."
The meeting included Paducah mayoral candidates, McCracken County leaders, local law enforcement, and members of the Paducah McCracken County NAACP. The group plans to meet again in two weeks to discuss what actions can be taken to reach their goal.