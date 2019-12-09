LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY— Governor-elect Andy Beshear's inaugural parade is coming up this Tuesday Dec. 10.
Fifty-seven band members from Livingston Central High School and Lyon County High School will be participating.
Ryan Turner is a Livingston Central High School senior. He's been a percussionist for three years and is thrilled to be performing in the Kentucky Governor's inaugural parade.
"Getting to just play on a big screen in front of a bunch of people is amazing," Turner said. "But getting to play in Frankfort, to leave and get to play up there on TV and stuff like that is awesome."
Khia Burkes is a Lyon County High School senior. She is also a percussionist. Burkes says music means the world to her, so this is an honor.
"I've never done a parade this big," Burkes said. "Usually it's just Founder's Day for Eddyville so yeah, I'm excited."
This is the Livingston County band director's third inaugural parade. But nonetheless, he's still excited for them to perform.
Band director Josh Johnson says they will be performing "A Salute to Freedom" which includes patriotic songs like "You're a Grand Ole Flag" and "My County 'Tis of Thee." Johnson says he's happy his students can be a part of this important moment.
"We not only get to go and represent our community and be a part of such a big time in our state," Johnson said. "But we also get to see other places and other bands from like Eastern Kentucky."
Johnson says he's looking forward to students becoming better musicians from this opportunity.
The inaugural parade will begin 10 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday in Frankfort.