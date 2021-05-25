PADUCAH- The Paducah-McCracken County NAACP is standing firm in calling for Superintendent Donald Shively to recuse himself from voting for the next Paducah Middle School principal. The NAACP wants to see the district bring in a candidate who has worked with a diverse school population. They feel that Shively shouldn't vote on the matter, following last year's incident when an old photo of the superintendent in blackface surfaced. Paducah-McCraccken County NAACP President J.W. Cleary wants to see a principal who can bridge gaps in the school.
"We would like to make sure somebody that has the leadership ability to work with both students, African Americans and white Americans, and have in their mind the goals to make that student the best they can be," Cleary said. "Regardless of racial backgrounds.
Cleary understands Shively will have a vote on the position because the superintendent is the chair of the middle school's site-based decision-making council. However, Cleary feels given the blackface incident Shively should abstain.
"At least the fact that we wanted to give our opinion," Cleary said. "This would be a time under the circumstances of him not participating in the process."
The SBDM Council discussed the results of a survey sent out to students, parents, teachers, and community members, of the characteristics they'd like to see in the next principal. 160 of the 350 students polled say the most important thing a middle school principal does is keep students safe.
"We tend to think about safety as physical safety. I think that they also mean protected, like totally protected. They want someone who's fair. Who sees them as individuals, not as a label," said SBDM Council Vice Chair Anne Bidwell.
Shively says he will take the NAACP's request into consideration, but did not specifically say whether or not he'd recuse himself. Shively says the district is always open to hearing input from the community.
Following the release of the photo Shively publicly apologized. The Paducah Board of Education determined he would have 40 day of unpaid leave to undergo racial sensitivity training as a result of the incident. The SBDM Council will meet again June 2 to set the specific characteristics and interview questions for candidates that will apply for the Paducah Middle School principal position.
The results of the surveys sent to students and parents can be found below: