WEST KENTUCKY — The school year is underway for districts in Western Kentucky. With students returning to in-person learning, one local non-profit expects to see more reports of child abuse. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services reports one in five cases of abuse is made by someone in the education, meaning they report the issue the most.
Lotus helps victims of sexual assault and child abuse in all eight Purchase District counties. They're already seeing an upward trend in reported abuse cases from law enforcement and social workers. School is often called a safe haven for students. Lotus Community Impact Director, Amberly Haverstock, says they work with schools to help identify the physical and mental signs of child abuse.
"If they're noticing just a child who's affect is changing, who may seem withdrawn," Haverstock said. "Or maybe they were involved in different things in school and now they're not wanting to be involved in things. Or maybe they're acting differently with their friends"
Marshall County Schools Superintendent Trent Lovett says the relationship between a student and a teacher is crucial when it comes to reporting the problem.
"Sometimes maybe the student doesn't even realize it's abuse. But whenever they begin to share some things with the teacher, the teacher realizes that that is a form of abuse, whether it be mental abuse or physical abuse," Lovett said.
Several schools will use the in-person option for instruction. For students who don't feel comfortable in the classroom, district's need to provide a virtual option available. This could pose some difficulty in reporting abuse cases.
"That decreases our educators, and other folks that come in contact with the kids at school, their ability to have complete access to that child. But there is still that opportunity to be able just to heighten your awareness, and to be able to protect that child even though they're learning virtually," Haverstock said.
Lotus has a 24-hour help line available for victims of abuse. To reach the line, call (800) 928-7273, or text "hello" to 741741.