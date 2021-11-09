PADUCAH — With Thanksgiving only a few weeks away, many of you have already started planning for the big meal. However, you can expect to pay more for those ingredients this holiday season. The price of food has increased more than 4%.
Household shoppers aren't the only ones seeing the increase. Prices are up all across the board. Local nonprofits Martha's Vineyard and Community Kitchen are preparing now for the Thanksgiving meals they’ll serve to the community. They've had to plan a little differently this year.
Community Kitchen in Paducah can serve anywhere from 100 to 300 people any given day. Whatever the number, the volunteers in the kitchen are eager to greet people with smiles on their faces. The Thanksgiving meal they serve will be no different.
Community Kitchen orders food from a supply chain. Because of that, they've already started preparing. Director Sally Michelson says she started stocking for the nonprofit’s Thanksgiving meal months ago.
"We definitely had already prepared. We knew that was already happening, not just to us here in Paducah, to individual everyday shoppers," Michelson says.
The average shopper can expect to see an overall increase of food by more than 4%. Meat prices are up more than 10%, which means you are going to be paying more for your turkey this year. Fruits and vegetables, along with bakery products, are nearly 3% more than last year.
Martha's Vineyard is also impacted by the price increase, and it's more than food. Director Martha Bell says the price of to-go containers has skyrocketed since last year.
"If I was getting by just the case, where there would be two sleeves in a case, it probably went up $14," Bell says.
The supply chain shortage along with the price increase has impacted both of these nonprofits. Michelson says it's all worth it to see the smiles on the faces of the people they serve.
"They like to sit down and talk to each other and enjoy a Thanksgiving meal together. Because Thanksgiving is all about giving thanks, not just for food, but for family and friends," Michelson says.
You can call Martha's Vineyard at 270-441-2339. The deadline to reserve meals for Thanksgiving is 10 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day. Martha’s Vineyard is also in need of volunteers. Community Kitchen will have its dining room open for its Thanksgiving meal, which will be served from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thanksgiving.
Community Kitchen and Martha's Vineyard rely on donations from the community. The phone number for Martha's is 270-575-0021. Click here to donate to Community Kitchen.