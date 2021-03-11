PADUCAH — The pandemic has exposed needs in communities across the country. Lost jobs have led to growing needs for utility and food assistance from nonprofits. Even as we begin to see the light at the end of a long tunnel, the recovery process could still take a while. The local United Way chapter says local charities need help from you.
One of the programs the United Way provides is the Promoting Academics & Leadership in Schools program, or P.A.L.S. for short. It's allowed Allan Rhodes to mentor Quemarion Smith for almost 10 years. The pair's friendship started at McNabb Elementary School, where Rhodes began helping Smith with entry level reading.
"It's just different, but then everything's different," Rhodes said.
Smith is now in his sophomore year at Paducah Tilghman High School. It's been a difficult year to be a student.
"One minute we're virtual, and the other minute we're in person. But, like, certain classes it takes a toll, because virtual instruction is like totally different from in person," Smith said.
Anne Bidwell with the United Way of Paducah-McCracken County says the P.A.L.S. program was impacted by COVID-19. Social distancing guidelines meant some mentors had to work around virtual meeting options with their students. Bidwell added that local nonprofits are also expecting to feel a financial impact from COVID-19 in the years ahead, due to a lack of fundraising events.
"Even though we're very happy to see each other's faces again, eventually, we are still going to need a lot of hands, and hearts, and even wallets helping out," Bidwell said. "So we can recover fully from this pandemic."
2020 brought difficulties, but despite that, Smith and Rhodes have seen opportunities to continue spending time together and learning from one another.
"There's a lot of strange things that we do, that I probably wouldn't do otherwise, because I wouldn't do them by myself," Rhodes said. "So yeah, it's been a great two way street."
"With me, like having experience with having a mentor and stuff, all the information I was told I feel like I can use that to better someone else," Smith said.
To find out how you can help with the United Way, and learn more about the P.A.L.S. program, click here.